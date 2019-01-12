WEEKEND WARMING TREND

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

After a cool end to our work week, we can expect some changes in the forecast this weekend. As a strong ocean breeze returns to the forecast today, temperatures will slowly rebound through the weekend. Breezy conditions expected across all of South Florida today, which has elevated the rip current risk along Atlantic beaches for the first half of the weekend. And of course, with a wind off the water, a stray shower is possible at any given time today and Sunday.

The latter part of our weekend looks to be a warmer one. High pressure will begin to break down causing winds to slowly die down as they shift out of the South by Sunday afternoon. This will allow afternoon temperatures to reach into the 80s once again. An isolated shower or two will still be possible across all of South Florida.

But this weekend’s warm-up will be short-lived! A storm system currently dumping heavy snow across the Midwest & the nation’s midsection is currently dragging a cold front that is forecast to reach South Florida on Monday morning. So as soon as that cold front clears our area, winds will quickly shift out of the North, allowing for the cool air mass to move in.

The difference between this cooldown is that this time around, the cooler weather sticks around for a few days. We’re talking morning temperatures in the 50s on Tuesday, Wednesday AND Thursday, where afternoon high temperatures each day will struggle to even reach the mid 70s!

So let’s enjoy the quick weekend warmup & be sure to keep those jackets nearby….we will be needing them very soon!

Have a safe weekend!

