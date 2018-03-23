Weekend Warm Up

There was a chill is in the air Friday morning as most of our temps sat in the low to mid 50s under clear skies. This look like the last cool start for awhile as temps quickly warm by the weekend and stay that way next week.

Cool/dry air from the north will start to shift out of the east and southeast by the weekend as high pressure moves over the Western Atlantic. As a result, our wind will tap into more warm/humid air and bring more seasonal temps back to South Florida as highs max out in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front will in by the start of next work week. This could bring isolated showers to the metro and coastal areas by Monday night and Tuesday morning. As high pressure builds in again, this system will fizzle out quickly and bring drier air back to our forecast by the middle of the week. This system will not bring a major change in temps.

