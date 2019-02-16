WEEKEND WARM-UP

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

After a few cool-ish mornings this past week, conditions across much of our Sunshine State will be turning the corner this weekend. A strong dome of high pressure will remain anchored Southeast of the Bahamas, which will allow winds to shift out of the South and Southwest this weekend. This will help a warming trend to begin this afternoon.

And as if reaching the low 80s this afternoon wasn’t warm enough, temperatures will continue to warm for the latter part of the weekend. The difference is that humidity will creep back into the forecast, which will allow temperatures to feel even warmer than the actual temperature reading.

Unfortunately, the warm-up doesn’t end during the weekend. South Florida (and much of Florida) will continue to feel the warmth next week. Winds will remain out of the South for the start of the work week so President’s Day is looking JUST as warm (if not warmer!) as the days leading up to it. And this time we could even see an isolated shower or two.

The rest of the work week will remain warm with low rain chances and steamy afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s. And afternoon temperatures won’t be the only uncomfortable part of the day. Looks like our humid mid to low 70s return to the forecast each morning as well!

