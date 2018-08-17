Weekend Storms?

South Florida get ready for weekend changes… Storms are set to return! High pressure is set to move away and help winds relax. Once that takes place, sea breeze showers and storms will favor the metro and coastal communities of Broward and Miami-Dade. Therefore, a 40-50% chance of rain is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead to the start of the school year in Miami-Dade, morning low temperatures will range in the upper 70’s to low 80’s with afternoon high temperatures in the low 90’s. A chance of afternoon storms in the forecast.

Winds relax over the weekend allowing sea breeze showers and storms to develop over coastal communities. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/4nWkpAPl3j — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 17, 2018

Tropical Update:

Ernesto transitioned from a subtropical to tropical storm Thursday afternoon and now racing quickly Northeast. On the forecast track, it is expected to merge with a front and fall apart by Saturday over the cold waters of the Northern Atlantic.

Tropical wave to the East of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and storms. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form through the next 5 days. Regardless of development, heavy rains will spread into the Lesser Antilles over the next 2 to 3 days.

Chance for wave East of the Windward Islands is going down. Producing disorganized showers and storms. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/jtMMJ9Bi5F — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 17, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7