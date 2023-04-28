Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the brief break from the rain on Thursday because as scheduled, rain and thunderstorms moved into our area today once again. But not everyone received rain! Portions of Broward County got a few showers earlier in the day while the bulk of the moisture (which lasted for more than 3 to 4 hours) was across central to southern portions of Miami-Dade county. Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms triggered a flood advisory that lasted for hours. Luckily the rain had fizzled by the middle of the afternoon and South Florida was quiet once again.

Of course, everyone wants to know what to expect for the all important weekend here in South Florida. Before we even talk about rain chances, please keep in mind that our temperatures will be on the steamy side where highs could be reaching into the low 90s across many South Florida locations. This is worth mentioning so that if you are planning on spending any significant time outdoors, please remember to stay hydrated! This weekend is a good news / bad news type of situation. The good news is that the weekend doesn’t look like a complete washout. Isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast on Saturday but it looks like they will mostly be confined to the afternoon (and not everyone will see rain). Unfortunately, Sunday seems to be the wetter of the two weekend days. As a weak front moves closer to South Florida, rain will spread across our area on Sunday and it is forecast to be more widespread than what we are expecting on Saturday. Then scattered thunderstorms will move in and a few of those storms have the potential to be strong to even severe.

Looking ahead, the above-mentioned front should have cleared South Florida by Monday but no cooldown is expected. What we will see, however, is slightly lower humidity across South Florida on Tuesday. Monday evening and Tuesday morning may actually feel quite pleasant across South Florida as temperatures could drop into the upper 60s Tuesday morning. This will especially feel nice after weeks of seeing high humidity and steamy temperatures. But as mentioned before, this front will not bring a cooldown for South Florida this time around. Apart from the slight dip and humidity, our afternoon high temperatures through much of next week look to remain the same – in the upper 80s and low 90s each day. And just for reference, the normal high temperature in Miami right now should be closer to 85° so temperatures will be running about 5° warmer than they should be (higher across some areas). Some good news is that even though temperatures will remain on the steamy side, South Florida can expect mainly dry conditions throughout the entire week.

Have a safe weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

