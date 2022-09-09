Temperatures remain steamy with triple digit heat indices continuing through the weekend.

Moisture sticks with our steering flow generally out of the West-Southwest. Therefore, showers and storms forecast to develop in the afternoons. Therefore, repeated rounds of heavy rain could leady to areas of street flooding. Gusty winds over 40 mph possible with the storms that form.

STORMS IN STORE: Have the rain gear! We are expecting another round of afternoon scattered showers & storms around the Metropolitan areas of Broward & Miami-Dade moving toward coastal communities. This will happen between 1-7pm. A few storms could be strong. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YEfOgqSi9f — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 9, 2022

Increased swells from Hurricane Earl and elevated risk of rip currents for the Atlantic beaches expected this weekend.

Today in the Tropics: Down to 3 areas

Earl a Cat 2 hurricane re-intensifies while pulling away from Bermuda. Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Bermuda. Forecast calls for Earl to lose tropical characteristics by Saturday.

FRIDAY 5AM ADVISORY: #Earl re-intensifies a bit while pulling away from #Bermuda. It is forecast to strengthen further today before losing tropical characteristics over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/hVtJvTfV3t — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 9, 2022

Low pressure in the Central Tropical Atlantic has a medium chance in becoming a short-lived Tropical Depression. Right now it is battling some strong upper-level winds.

Tropical wave South of the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance to form during the next 5 days.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7