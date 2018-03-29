Weekend Showers?

Where is the rain? Although we can use the rain for the large brush fire in southwest Miami-Dade, it will be mostly dry with a steady breeze through Friday. Winds will gradually go down through the weekend.

We are following a slow-moving front that triggered violent storms across eastern Texas overnight and now producing heavy rains and thunderstorms around Louisiana and Arkansas. Flood concerns stretch into the Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys for today. Computer models are showing that the leading edge of that cold front will start to approach Florida on Friday. As this happens, winds will veer more out of the south to warm the air up into the 80’s for daytime highs. Also, more moisture will move into the area. If the front holds, we could see isolated showers this weekend before it washes out. However, models do not have a good handle on how much rain. Chances have gone from 50% to 20%.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7