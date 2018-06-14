Weekend Rain?

Local Weather: As we go into Father’s Day weekend, we will be following two features.

Front stalling over the Florida Peninsula Saharan Dust moving in from the Caribbean

Most of the models are showing that the weekend could be on the drier side because Saharan Dust settles over the area. However, if the Saharan Dust doesn’t arrive on time, we will have scattered showers and storms developing around inland areas and spreading toward the coastal communities. Right now, we are watching and waiting.

Our weekend weather will depend on which arrives first… Front to our North or Saharan Dust currently in the Caribbean. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/4q4vwZAqiB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 14, 2018

Tropical Update: Area of clouds and rain over the Yucatan Peninsula has a small chance to form once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Looking ahead into the upcoming week, plenty of heavy rain with this disturbance will spread into Mexico and Texas. Flooding will be possible in some areas.

Area of disorganized shower activity over the Yucatan Peninsula still has a small chance to form when it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/PbWwEzbWz6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 14, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7