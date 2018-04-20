Weekend Rain?

We can use the rain and some is forecast for the weekend. Model guidance is showing a front moving through the Florida peninsula and hanging around the straits Saturday. This will help draw in added moisture from the Bahamas and we can’t rule out seeing a few showers.
By Sunday, the front lifts north as a warm front and pumping even moisture our way. In fact, The National Weather Service of Miami is stating that we could see brief pockets of heavy rain and isolated storms producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. About half an inch of rain possible between Miami-Dade and Broward. Better than three-quarters of an inch for Palm Beach.
Drier air will start to filter in mid-week with seasonal temperatures.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7