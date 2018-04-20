Weekend Rain?

We can use the rain and some is forecast for the weekend. Model guidance is showing a front moving through the Florida peninsula and hanging around the straits Saturday. This will help draw in added moisture from the Bahamas and we can’t rule out seeing a few showers.

By Sunday, the front lifts north as a warm front and pumping even moisture our way. In fact, The National Weather Service of Miami is stating that we could see brief pockets of heavy rain and isolated storms producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. About half an inch of rain possible between Miami-Dade and Broward. Better than three-quarters of an inch for Palm Beach.

Drier air will start to filter in mid-week with seasonal temperatures.

Saturday will be our transition day. Front stalls to our south and passing showers possible. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/wdjdJr5BmK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 20, 2018

Models show moisture increasing this weekend and could see better than half an inch of rain in some areas. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/8UJX0kYRnt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 20, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7