Weekend PM Heavy Rain

Local Weather:

South Florida get your plans outdoors done early! By the afternoon, it will be busy with showers and storms developing. All of the same ingredients are in place like Friday. We have a little bit of dust in the air and moisture moving in from North-Central Florida that will get pockets of heavy rain going in some areas. The storms that develop will be capable of producing dangerous lightning, gusty winds and small-size hail. Unfortunately, this pattern will remain in place through Tuesday.

Long range models are showing a large batch of dry air and Saharan Dust currently in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean moving West and set to arrive. If this is the case, rain chances will go down significantly into next weekend. For now, plan of active afternoons with typical rain chances at 40%. Showers and storms will start inland and drift towards the coast.

Some haze is still around, but enough moisture is moving in from the North to make for a busy afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain possible. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/UoPnCKTj9E — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 11, 2018

Tropical Update:

#1 Area of clouds and rain located midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles has a low chance to form through the next 5 days. This disturbance will be encountering dry air and strong upper-level winds (a.k.a. wind shear) down the road that could tear it apart.

#2 Right now nothing is being spotted in the Central Atlantic Ocean, but The National Hurricane Center is suggesting that a non-tropical area of low pressure could form and gain subtropical or tropical characteristics while moving slowly Northeast during the middle of next week. This one too has a low chance to develop.

Watching area of disorganized clouds & rain midway between Africa & Lesser Antilles & a non-tropical low over the Central Atlantic with a low chance to form. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/LpUA6V3pCC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 11, 2018

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7