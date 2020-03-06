Weekend Of Changes

A cold front will be bringing changes for the all important weekend.
Conditions will continue to clear out and cool down throughout the day on Friday. Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 50’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. Low 60’s for the Florida Keys. Temperatures slowly rebound to near average values early next week. It stays mostly dry with only a passing shower or two mid-week.
Winds will be breezy to windy creating choppy seas over the weekend. Likely to subside by Tuesday.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7