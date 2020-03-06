Weekend Of Changes

A cold front will be bringing changes for the all important weekend.

SOME SHOWERS possible ahead of cold front near Lake Okeechobee. It should cross through late morning. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/S2A2G6Gh8N — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 6, 2020

Conditions will continue to clear out and cool down throughout the day on Friday. Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 50’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. Low 60’s for the Florida Keys. Temperatures slowly rebound to near average values early next week. It stays mostly dry with only a passing shower or two mid-week.

Chilly start on Saturday in the 50's and low 60's with highs in the low 70's. Overall feeling fine and gradually warming up next week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/V2w0FdLctv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 6, 2020

Winds will be breezy to windy creating choppy seas over the weekend. Likely to subside by Tuesday.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7