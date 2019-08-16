Weekend Not As Wet

It won’t take much rain for flooding to happen which is why a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Friday night. It may be allowed to expire as conditions will improve for the weekend.

Winds are set to veer out of the South-Southeast to gradually bring down moisture levels. This means our pattern will be more typical on Saturday. Look for morning sun and afternoon heat. Scattered inland storms possible.

Models are suggesting that drier air along with Saharan Dust will arrive on Sunday to limit our rain chances. However, those changes won’t last long because more moisture returns midweek to increase our chances once again.

Have a great weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7