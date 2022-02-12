Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week as we enjoyed nice conditions across South Florida. Now that the weekend is upon us, the promised changes will begin today. This morning we woke up to milder temperatures in the mid to upper 60s but with a north wind, South Florida remained dry during the early morning hours and saw plenty of sunshine. We will begin to feel those changes as we head into this afternoon.

Speaking of the afternoon, high temperatures will once again reach into the lower 80s (as we did on Friday) as our wind pattern once again veers off the water. The ocean air in place has helped warm our temperatures but has also helped increase moisture near the surface and we saw that moisture yesterday in the form of clouds. Humidity levels are also a touch higher today. Due to the ocean influence, a spotty PM shower can’t be ruled out, however, today will be the drier out of the two weekend days.

Speaking of the rest of the weekend, Sunday promises to bring more changes our way. A front will be sliding south across our state and will be reaching us throughout the day. Ahead of it, we can expect scattered showers and possibly even an isolated thunderstorm (although the best storm chances look to be offshore). Once the front comes through our temperatures will begin to cool as we head into the evening hours on Sunday.

And while we are on topic, let’s talk about that cooling! Sunday night into Monday morning our skies will clear while cooler and drier air moves into our area. Our overnight temperatures as we head into Monday morning (which happens to be Valentine’s Day) will return to the 50s across most of South Florida once again. And as if that weren’t cool enough, our afternoon high temperatures on Monday will struggle to even reach the mid 70s. A comfortably cool day is expected on Tuesday with widespread 50s and low 60s to start and then mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. We should remain dry during this time . However moisture should begin to increase by the middle of the work week while a few showers return to the forecast and wind speeds increase significantly. By the end of the work week our afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the mid to lower 80s.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.