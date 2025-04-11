Happy Friday, April 11, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice week. South Florida saw a mixed bag of weather throughout the week as we started off with stormy and soggy conditions with a front pushing through the area. This front brought nice conditions by mid week, lowering our humidity and dropping our overnight low temperatures back into the 60s! This morning we still had some areas in the 60s, but it was evident that the cooler air was starting to depart our region as some spots (Florida Keys) woke up in the 70s. And while most of our mainland area started off dry this morning, the Florida Keys saw some showers early this morning, lingering from yesterday evening.

After a few afternoons with very comfortable temperatures, today promises a brief warm-up as we work our way into the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will be reaching into the mid 80s with a possibility of a few afternoon showers moving towards the East Coast. Our steering flow (the winds that steer showers and storms) will be out of the west because a front will be drifting south across the state and will be moving in our direction. Wind speed will be lighter today compared to previous days and that’s also going to allow our temperatures to be on the warmer side. And unlike yesterday, South Florida can expect a little more in the way of sunshine until the shower activity develops.



The above mentioned front is forecast to reach South Florida (with limited moisture) early Saturday. And while this front will have very little moisture associated with it, a spotty shower can’t be ruled out as a front slides into the area early Saturday. Most of South Florida should remain dry. This second April front will usher in some drier and cooler air for the weekend. And believe it or not, our temperatures could drop into the low 60s for the latter part of the weekend with some inland upper 50s possible Sunday morning! And despite the fact that we normally don’t see this kind of weather during the middle of the month of April, the nice conditions will stick around into early next week where South Florida will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine, low humidity and dry days through a big chunk of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

