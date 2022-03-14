Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend despite the active weather South Florida saw on Saturday. Record heat gave way to gusty showers, which then gave way to a strong front that brought a welcomed cooldown for the latter part of the weekend. And today we enjoyed that cooldown as our morning temperatures dropped into the 50s across most of South Florida (including portions of the Florida keys). Our afternoon high temperatures remained comfortably cool in the mid 70s with a brisk northeast breeze that continued all day.

Hopefully everyone was able to get their ‘cool weather fix’ because unfortunately this weekend’s cooldown will be brief. The reason? We can thank the wind direction immediately veering off the water. Brisk northeast winds will keep temperatures in the mid to lower 60s during the overnight hours. So while our temperatures will not be as cool tonight as what we saw this morning, it will still feel rather pleasant here across South Florida. Temperatures on Monday afternoon may be nearing 80° once again, which is actually ‘typical’ this time of year.

And the warming trend continues from there! By the middle of the work week, our afternoon high temperatures will once again be in the mid 80s along with much more humidity in the forecast. A developing storm system will approach Florida from the Gulf of Mexico and that will help increase rain chances and possibly even a few thunderstorms by the middle of the week. Second half of the work week still looks warm but South Florida will begin to dry out once again during this time. The next cool down for South Florida remains in question as the 80s warm streak continues into the start of next weekend.

Have a great week ahead!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

