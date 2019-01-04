Weekend Cold Front

A cold front is on the move and expected to arrive Saturday morning. Ahead of the cold front, we could see isolated showers and most computer models shower that it can happen between 7-11 am. By the afternoon, skies will clear out and winds will turn out of the North to help temperatures drop. Forecast calls for middle to upper 50’s to wake up to on Sunday.

Make sure to have the jackets and sweaters ready!

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7