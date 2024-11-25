Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend. The first cold snap of the season reached South Florida this past weekend and brought chilly temperatures in the 50s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Even afternoon temperatures struggled to warm each day South Florida enjoyed picture perfect conditions while we experienced our first real taste of fall. This morning there was a notable change as far as our temperatures are concerned as milder air has now returned. Most of South Florida woke up in the 60s while a few inland locations managed to drop into the 50s once again. This is a sign that the cold is now over and the air mass is beginning to moderate.

With the return of ocean air, temperatures across South Florida will not be as cool as they were over the weekend. High-pressure will remain nearby all week long and will cause our winds to veer off the water. So instead of temperatures in the 50s each morning, our overnight lows will be on the mild side in the 60s instead. This is typical for this time of year and it will still actually feel quite comfortable.

Looking ahead as we count down the days to Thanksgiving this week, all of South Florida will be wondering what can we expect for this holiday week. Despite having warming temperatures in the 60s each morning, humidity levels will still be very comfortable. Each afternoon, our temperatures will reach into the lower 80s but should be reaching into the mid 80s for some come Thanksgiving and Black Friday afternoon. With the holiday right around the corner, all across South Florida are left wondering if rain will return for the holiday. Right now, it looks like rain chances will remain low all week long so for those looking to celebrate outdoors this week, it should be safe to do so. A weak front will try to slide into South Florida Friday into Saturday, which could bring a minor dip in temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

Have a wonderful holiday week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.