Weekend Changes

South Florida expected big weekend weather changes. High pressure over the Western Atlantic will help the wind increase along the coast throughout the day on Saturday. This will provide for times of clouds and rain showers moving in from the Bahamas. Most of the computer models are showing that there will be a bank of tropical moisture around and that should keep our rain chance high through Tuesday. By Wednesday, winds should start to relax.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7