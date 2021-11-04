



A front will move in on Friday across South Florida with a real good chance for rain to end the week. The a couple of changes will take place.

First: Saturday night is the best time to set your clocks back as Daylight Saving Comes to an end. This means an extra hour of sleep.

Second: A front clears South Florida and our lows will be a bit cooler. Typical lows this time of year range between 71° and 74°, they will come down about 10°. It will feel nice and mild for a couple of days. Not a big cooldown but a nice refreshing change.