Weekend Changes

Changes are underway… High pressure located in the Gulf of Mexico is breaking down and an upper-level low in the Bahamas is approaching South Florida. This is slowly increasing our moisture levels. By Saturday, another area of high pressure will build in from the Southeast United States picking up the breeze along the coast and create choppy seas for swimmers and boaters.

Looking ahead, a better shower chance returns next week. Long range models are suggesting that the remnant moisture associated with Karen will produce periods of rain and isolated storms starting Wednesday.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7