Weekend Changes

Winds will gradually turn out of the South Thursday into Friday to draw up more heat and humidity. This will increase the chance of seeing showers across the region. By Saturday, rain chance is at 30%, so not expecting a washout. The good news is that our weather pattern will be quiet with high pressure building back into the Southeast United States along with temperatures forecast to go down back to normal. Look forward to the upper 50’s to low 60’s to start off on Sunday with highs in the upper 70’s.

Low pressure is developing around Texas. Ice & snow possible from New Mexico eastward into Oklahoma. Heavy rain & flash flooding possible for Texas & portions of the Southeast. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/ApbxaDmh3b — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 2, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7