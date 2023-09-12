Considering it’s September (2nd wettest month of the year for south Florida) it’s a relatively quiet weather pattern. If you encounter a rain shower, the activity will be minimal favoring inland areas during the afternoon. The reason? Limited showers may be triggered by the sea breeze boundary that pushes inland. For the time being, wind speeds remain light with just a steamy breeze arriving from the ocean. Meanwhile, Hurricane Lee is about 1000 miles away. The large and strong system will steer far away from Florida while also avoiding the Bahamas as it makes a northward turn (very soon).

The main weather story, for us, revolves around “extra hot” temperatures. On Monday, Miami was just one-degree shy of a record high (peaking at 93-degrees Monday afternoon). More impressively, Marathon hit 96-degrees and actually tied the record for the date! On Tuesday and Wednesday, we could get close to records again. Also, humidity values will make it feel very steamy.

Our next change won’t happen until the very end of the week. That’s when (beginning Friday) moisture levels increase as a weak front sags into Florida. Interestingly, it’s the same front that’s helping keep Hurricane Lee away from our region! Still, despite the advancing front, it won’t help in bringing heat relief to south Florida. As the boundary settles closer to Lake Okeechobee, it’s likely to stall-out. As a result, look for an increase in rain showers and thunderstorms heading into the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned.

