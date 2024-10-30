This week has become the week of the whipping winds across South Florida as speeds continue to grow, likely maxing out in intensity today into tomorrow.

The reason being a strong, distant area of high pressure to our northeast, placing South Florida in the favorable zone for feeling the windy conditions.

Through Thursday, sustained winds will reach 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph near the coast — if not higher.

This will keep hazardous marine conditions in play, with a Small Craft Advisory in effect, High Surf Advisory for Broward County and a high risk for rip currents.

For our Wednesday, expect sunshine and gusty some patchy clouds along with isolated to scattered, fly-by showers, especially late in the day.

More of the same is expected for Halloween on Thursday. Temperatures for the early trick-or-treaters will be in the low 80s before dropping into the upper 70s at around sunset. There will also be some spooky showers passing by at times, especially in the evening.

By Friday, the winds won’t be as strong and that should aid in lower rain chances and even more sunshine.

Then over the weekend, not much changes: it stays breezy and seasonable and will once again have an isolated shower chance.

By the way, Daylight Saving Time ends over the weekend so we get an extra hour of sleep!

Tropics update

There remains an area in the Caribbean Sea to monitor for potential tropical development. Formation chances have remained steady at a medium risk over the next 7 days as broad low pressure is forecast to form in the coming days. This is not a potential system to worry about at this time but just something to monitor over the next couple weeks.