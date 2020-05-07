Week Ends Dry. Weekend Looks REALLY Soggy!

Brush Fire Warning from 11 am to 8 pm- Metro and Inland Broward and Miami-Dade. Mainland Monroe as well.

Brush Fire Watch from 11 am to 8 pm- Coastal Broward and Miami-Dade.

The dry air, low humidity and breezy to windy conditions today could spark some brush fire and get quickly out of hand. Avoid outdoor burning!

The week will end quiet and seasonable with temperatures overnight in the upper 60’s to low 70’s and highs in the low to mid 80’s. However, an extended heavy-rain event and strong storms possible starting late Saturday into Monday for South Florida.

Computer models are coming into better agreement that another front approaching from the North and a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico (area of low pressure) will meet to bring a deep surge of tropical moisture into the region. This means constant rains possible. In fact, we could receive upwards of 3 to 6 inches of rain through early next week. Higher amounts likely in poor-drainage areas. Also, strong thunderstorms producing gusty winds.

Flooding risk is increasing and the pattern will remain wet through a good portion of next week. Rainy season officially starts May 15th!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7