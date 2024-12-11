Some big weather whiplash is ahead for South Florida over the next 24 hours as a cold front crosses through shortly after sunset this evening.

During the day Wednesday, expect more sunshine, warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels. Highs will reach the mid 80s across mainland areas as the wind veers from the southeast to the southwest.

Then as the front crosses through, a broken line of showers is forecast to move in, most likely in the 4-8PM time frame.

Rain is not a guarantee for all, however, but we sure can use it! It’s now been a month (30 days) since Miami last measured any rainfall, making this the longest dry streak since March 2009.

Regardless of getting rain today, it won’t amount to much.

Cool air and breezy conditions then rush in behind this front with a northwesterly wind, tanking temperatures down to the mid to upper 50s across most of South Florida. Humidity levels will also plummet overnight.

Unfortunately, for those of you that are a fan of the sunshine, a cloudier stretch of weather settles in behind this cold front as a northeast wind develops.

This will draw in more clouds than sunshine and the chance for a spotty shower or drizzle from Thursday through Sunday. The only exception is on Sunday when scattered showers are possible with a slight increase in moisture due to a disturbance passing through.

It will also be quite windy and gusty during this time frame, too, as the front stalls well offshore and a strong area of high pressure builds in over the Northeast.