Over the course of the next 24 hours between Sunday and Monday, South Florida will be in for some serious weather whiplash!

A cold front will sweep through the area Sunday evening, with record heat forecast ahead of it followed by around a 40F drop taking place overnight, making way for a cold start to the week.

Expect dense fog across parts of the area through 9AM this Sunday morning. That will then give way to mostly sunny skies midday and quickly heating temperatures, surging into the upper 80s across most of mainland South Florida.

Both Miami and Fort Lauderdale are forecast to break their daily record high temperature of 87F today!

Then clouds will increase later in the afternoon as the front approaches, and within those clouds will be a broken line of passing showers that passes through. Potentially an isolated downpour could track in too. It won’t be an impressive amount of rain, however, if you do see any rain at all.

Clouds then clear quickly late in the evening, giving way to tumbling and tanking temperatures tonight into Monday morning. Expect widespread lows in the upper 40s to low 50s come Monday morning.

Monday will be a cold day with highs only in the mid 60s along with windy conditions. Skies will be sunny but it will be quite cold regardless.

Due to the strong winds and very dry air, fire formation and rapid growth will be a significant concern Monday. A Brush Fire Watch is in effect for all of South Florida so outdoor burning needs to be avoided!

Winds do decrease during the day Tuesday but it will still be breezy Monday night. This will make for even colder temperatures with widespread lows in the low 40s and feels-like temperatures in the upper 30s.

Eventually, the sunshine during the day will warm temperatures back up into the 60s.

We’ll have one more cold morning in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday before the warmup commences Wednesday afternoon, lasting throughout the rest of the week.