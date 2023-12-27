Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to dry off after Tuesday mornings on and off rain event. The afternoon finally cleared up in South Florida and we got to enjoy some warm, but pleasant sunshine on Tuesday afternoon. This morning was a little bit different as South Florida woke up to dry conditions, however, areas of patchy dense fog was an issue for some, especially across the upper keys where a dense marine fog advisory had been issued all day Tuesday. One thing South Florida did notice this morning was that temperatures were no longer in the 70s but comfortably in the 60s. And once the low clouds and fog lifted, South Florida saw a stunning sunrise on this last Wednesday of 2023.

Today will be a little different than the previous days, because a weak front cleared South Florida yesterday and behind it temperatures will be a bit more comfortable today. And although this weak front won’t bring a significant change in our weather, most may be able to feel the difference. While we are not expecting a significant temperature drop or very dry air to move in, we will notice slightly lower humidity across all of South Florida, especially as we work our way into the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the 70s again instead of the 80s that we experienced on Tuesday. And unlike yesterday, rain will not be an issue for us through most of the day today!

Looking ahead, a series of fronts will continue to push through South Florida. After yesterday’s weak front, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will bring rain to the forecast on Thursday and will also drag a front across our area. This means that we will see limited warming Thursday as highs remain in the 60s all day. Jackets (for both cooler and wetter weather) will be needed Thursday. A stronger cold front is forecast to reach our area by Friday which will bring much cooler temperatures and with clouds still lingering across South Florida it will feel quite chilly all day long. Then another reinforcing shot of cold air will keep temperatures on the colder side as we head into the final weekend of 2023 where temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s as you ring in the new year!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

