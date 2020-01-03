“Weather Whiplash” during the weekend

Big changes are coming and our recent warming trend is about to end. Here’s a look at beautiful Biscayne Bay (Friday afternoon) when high temperatures lifted into the middle 80’s, in spots.

What’s even more impressive is that nighttime lows have been in the middle and upper 70’s (about 15-degrees above average).

The warm flow continues into Saturday, but not the entire day. Here, the forecast model suggests some morning sprinkles pushed along by southerly winds. Much of Saturday, however, will be dry (and still with plenty of warmth and humidity).

An unusually strong cold front will advance, very late in the day (Saturday). We’re expecting a few broken showers ahead of the front.

Behind the sharp cold front, then, we’ll experience a blast of colder air. Additionally, gusty winds (from the north) will add to the chill.