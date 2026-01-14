Our weather so far this week has featured several differences — especially when it comes to the cloudy, damp and dreary weather — and more changes are in store the rest of this week.

The main driver for this change is an incoming cold front, drawing in cold air all the way from Canada.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, temperatures will be quite seasonable with widespread lows in the 60s. Skies should clear out with fewer clouds and besides a spotty shower, it will be dry.

Rain chances quickly rise after daybreak Thursday, however, as that cold front approaches. Between sunrise and around the lunchtime time frame, rain chances will be the highest with a round or two of rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Then around midday Thursday, the cold front arrives, leading to a stronger wind, drying air and falling temperatures for the remainder of the day.

This will set the stage for a chilly night Thursday into Friday morning. Widespread lows in the low to mid 40s are forecast for most locations with isolated inland locations falling down to the upper 30s.

With the wind still present, that will make the temperature feels a few degrees colder, meaning the wind chill — or feels-like temperature — will be in the upper 30s for many spots!

By the weekend, a warmup will already be in the cards with milder daytime temperatures while the mornings will still be cool. Another front then arrives Sunday, leading to another drop in temperatures come Monday.

It’s going to be very pleasant for the National Championship game and MLK Day on Monday as a result!