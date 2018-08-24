Weather Weather, Plus Tropics

Weekend Weather: South Florida the weekend will start off wet and much brighter by Sunday. We are expected the breeze to build along the coast as high pressure moves into the Southeast United States and front lifts to the North. This will allow the sea breeze storms that develop in the afternoon to push well inland. Marine hazards possible through a good portion of next week.

Winds pick up on Sunday we are keeping our fingers crossed that sea breeze storms stay well West. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/KnT8EJY9s1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 24, 2018

Tropical Update: All is quiet in the Atlantic Basin. However, today marks the 26th anniversary of when Andrew made landfall in Miami-Dade County. It was the last Category 5 hurricane to impact the United States and we hope it stays that way.

In the Central Pacific, Hurricane Lane will continue to weaken and at its closet approach to Honolulu Saturday, it is forecast to be a Category 1. Catastrophic flooding is occurring in the Big Island as over 2 feet of rain has already fallen at a few locations on the windward side. The heavy rainfall will continue through Monday with the forecast calling for 10 to 20 inches of rain and isolated amounts of 30 to 40 inches. Threat of life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides remains high until slow-moving Hurricane Lane moves away on Sunday.

Slow-moving #Lane is now at Cat. 2 with winds at 110mph. Over two feet of rain has already fallen at a few locations on the windward side of the Big Islands. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/joc0MbgIfp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 24, 2018

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7