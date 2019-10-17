WEATHER TURNING WETTER

Happy Thursday, South Florida!
While South Florida has been enjoying a few rain-free days, the weather pattern is about to change. After a beautiful start to our day, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon and push towards the East Coast Metro areas this afternoon.
A cold front is drifting south across Florida. And while it remains over the Lake region today, winds ahead of it have veered out of the West/Southwest. This will help afternoon high temperatures soar into the 90s and possibly near records. That Southwest will also play a major role in our weather this afternoon. Although we started off on a dry note, any showers or thunderstorms that develop later today will move towards the East Coast this afternoon. Some of those showers could linger into the evening before fizzling out later tonight.
Now with surface moisture in place and with light WSW winds, patchy inland fog could again develop overnight tonight and early Friday morning so let’s remember to keep the low beams on during this time. Friday looks to have a similar setup. The above mentioned cold front will stall out over South Florida, which will help enhance showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures should remain near average during the afternoon hours.
Something of extra importance and worth mentioning is the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche that will continue to move Northeastward through the upcoming week. This area has a high development chance & will likely develop into a tropical or subtropical storm by tonight as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico towards the northern half of our peninsula. Regardless of development, this system will likely produce gusty winds and rough surf across the Northeastern Gulf Coast through the upcoming weekend. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible across the Southeastern United States.
While South Florida is not forecast to feel any direct impacts with this system, a tail of moisture could set up behind this system that could leave rain chances on the higher end through the weekend. We will have to monitor the progress of this storm in the days to come.
