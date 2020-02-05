Weather changes coming

For the time being, our south Florida weather remains quiet. Here’s a tranquil view of downtown Miami at sunset (Wednesday evening).

We’ll soon see our sky covered with more clouds. This distant satellite view shows a big difference, including a large shield of clouds heading east out of the Gulf of Mexico. The drier air (without many clouds) dominated our weather earlier in the week, courtesy of high pressure located east of the Bahamas.

The Thursday weather map indicates a strong southerly air flow. Winds will increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon, turning gusty at times. Since it’s a push of air out of the tropics, we’ll see daytime highs easily warm into the middle 80’s. Could there be record highs? At this point, it appears we’ll come up a couple degrees shy of record high readings.

Looking ahead, the next change includes the approach of a cold front early on Friday. This front is expected to weaken as it sags south. Still, we might see a period of heavy downpours and isolated storms. The timing of the activity, by the way, should be during the first half of the day on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at the latest forecast model, Friday morning. It shows a band of heavy rain crossing southeast Florida during the mid-morning with impacts possible during the Rush Hour commute. Of course, future “model runs” may indicate a faster (earlier) trend or even a slow down, showing it arriving later. Stay tuned.

Even though we’ll have a complete passage of a cold front we’re not expecting a big blast of cold air. Instead, just some minor cooling is likely coming to start the weekend. Notice, too, that the cooling doesn’t last very long!