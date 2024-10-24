It’s been a long time coming but winds are finally starting to subside. For more than a week, south Florida was “battling the breeze” and often gusty conditions near the coast. The reason for the prolonged period of winds was due to the strong (and large) High Pressure area, centered north of Florida. That High has since weakened and split. As we head into the homestretch of the week, calmer conditions will hold. Beyond that, we’ll embark on beautiful days, especially Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Don’t look for major temperature differences anytime soon. They’ll actually be about as steady as you’ll ever see them. Nights will remain in the middle 70’s while daytime highs peak in the mid 80’s. Sometimes there’s brief rain-cooled air, but those rain chances will be decreasing very soon. In the forecast, Thursday could still bring some isolated showers into the area. Then, by Friday, a surge of drier air will sweep in as a weak front falls apart over the western Atlantic.

If you’re starting to think about next week and conditions heading into Halloween, there are some likely weather changes coming. There are, unfortunately, more “tricks” than “treats”. Forecast models and maps show the familiar return to windy weather. Along with the gusty breeze will be the growing chance for rain showers, too. This will happen as another huge High Pressure area rebuilds across the Middle Atlantic States. South of the high, a big pressure difference will keep the winds cranking for Florida as well as the southeastern states.

