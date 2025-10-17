Happy Friday, October 17, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week. South Florida got a little taste of fall this week as a weak front pushed through the area and increased wind speeds across the region. And while no temperature change was technically felt, the brisk breeze made it feel more comfortable, especially during the evenings. Another front pushed through South Florida unnoticed early this morning and behind it, has brought more changes.

Behind the above mentioned weak front, South Florida can expect gusty winds in the forecast today. The reason? This so-called ‘Fall Front’ will now be to the south of our area while high-pressure builds from the north. This will lodge South Florida in between both weather features and will cause stronger winds throughout the day. And with slightly drier air moving in behind the front, it will feel quite nice, especially during the evenings. With the front still so close by, a quick passing shower or two will still be possible from time to time.

Heading into the weekend, the first full weekend of the dry season looks to be very promising for South Florida. More sunshine and slightly less humid conditions will start us off on Saturday with a nice breeze in place. Morning temperatures for some inland areas in Miami-Dade and Broward might actually reach the upper 60s! More sun can be expected to start the day while rain chances remain on the lower end. Then heading into early next week, another front will reach us Monday and bring a few showers to the forecast once again with a little more humidity for South Florida. Whether or not this front brings a temperature change for the area remains to be seen. For now, let’s enjoy these little fall previews while we can. (even if they are quite small).

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

