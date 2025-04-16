Happy Wednesday, April 16, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying this beautiful quiet weather despite the fact the temperatures were a little warmer than we had seen in previous days. April tends to be a transitional month between the dry season as we head towards the rainy season. But this year, the month has shown none of that. While there were one or two days where South Florida did see a good soaking, most of the month has actually been on the drier side with comfortable conditions almost on the daily. This morning was no different as South Florida woke up to quiet conditions once again, clear skies and mild temperatures in the 60s for our mainland areas. Another morning with rain-free conditions!

And today South Florida can expect much of the same as we continue to enjoy quiet and calm weather. A weak front will push through the area late in the day but with limited moisture accompanying the front, it should push through the area dry and unnoticed. At most, it could produce or squeeze out an isolated sprinkle, likely offshore. Afternoon high temperatures will be a degree or two warmer today as we reach into the mid 80s.

Looking ahead, we are not expecting a cooldown with this front and the showers we normally experience in the month of April will hold off just a bit longer as an area of high-pressure builds behind the front and continues to keep our weather pattern quiet. We may not be getting a cool down this time around but we will notice the difference in the afternoon as our high temperatures return to the lower 80s due to the return of a building Northeast wind. Heading into Easter weekend, breezy to gusty conditions return to South Florida once again as humidity levels gradually increase across South Florida by the latter part of the weekend. And while the weekend looks mainly dry, temperatures will once again be on the rise Sunday into early next week.

Enjoy this beautiful weather!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

