We Need Some Rain!

Today through Thursday night

Patchy dense fog has again developed across inland portions of South Florida. Inland Broward and Miami-Dade are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 8am.

A cold front is pushing through North Florida this morning and will ultimately stall out across Central Florida or the Lake region today into tonight. Moisture levels increase ahead of this front leading to showers with some thunderstorms possible this afternoon. On Thursday, the stalled front remains near or just to the North of the South Florida keeping scattered showers in the forecast.

Friday

An area of low pressure will develop along the stalled front in the Northern Gulf of Mexico. This new area of low pressure will allow winds across South Florida to veer from a Southeasterly direction to South-Southwesterly direction throughout the day on Friday. Therefore, moisture remains in place with a chance of rain showers.

Weekend

The low pressure area lifts Northeastward dragging a weak cold front across Florida throughout the day on Saturday. Chance of showers goes down through the day as front moves through the region. Winds will go from West to Northwest in the evening turning briefly on the breezy side. On Sunday, noticeable drier and less humid air will be felt. Ocean breeze returns quickly with average temperatures.

No significant cool down expected.

Showers should diminish early Saturday with afternoon sun. Front clear in the evening into Sunday.

