Wave Watching

A tropical wave is forecast to bring a chance for heavy rainfall starting late Thursday into Friday. Most models are hinting that we will enter a long stretch of wet weather going into the weekend. Minor coastal flooding is also possible given a new moon and extra high tides.

Main hazards

Flooding is the main concern around poorly drained and low-lying areas. Preliminary models suggest average rain totals of 2-4″, with higher amounts likely.

The higher than normal tides may limit the ability for heavy rain that falls to drain from areas near the coast. Therefore, minor coastal flooding is also possible.

Today in The Tropics

We are watching a tropical wave located over Hispaniola producing heavy rains that stretch from Puerto Rico into the Southeastern Bahamas. If the moisture holds, the rains will spread into most of the Bahamas and eventually Florida over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center giving it a low chance to form once it turns Northeast off the Southeast coast of the United States.

Tropical wave is forecast to move NW during the next several days, producing locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas &

Florida. Low chance to form as the system turns NE

A distant tropical wave is moving West at around 15 mph. Conditions will become more favorable for development as it nears the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance to form through the next 5 days.

