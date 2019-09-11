Wave To Soak South Florida

South Florida look forward to another warm and breezy day. Outside of a passing shower, it will be mostly dry through the afternoon. By tonight, clouds increase and showers will likely move onshore from tropical moisture located over the Bahamas.

A tropical wave located over the Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos is producing disorganized showers and storms. There are even reports of strong wind gusts around the area. The National Hurricane is suggesting that conditions are forecast to become favorable for development over the weekend. A depression could form as it moves West-Northwest across the Florida Straits or South Florida and over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Right now the chance has been bumped up to a 60% (medium chance) through the next 5 days.

Regardless of development, this tropical wave could produce periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the Bahamas through Thursday and Florida during the weekend. Long range models are forecasting a front to push into the Southeast United States for the weekend, trapping deep tropical moisture over us. This moisture is expected to hang around for several days and will be monitored because it could increase the threat of seeing street flooding.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7