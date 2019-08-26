Watching & Waiting on Dorian

Dorian Forecast Path

The forecast track keeps changing slightly with new model guidance coming and it is important to note that we will continue to see shifts until Dorian enters into the Eastern Caribbean Sea. Right now, it is expected to be near the Windward Islands later today and tonight, and move into the Eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Dorian is forecast to pass near or South of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and approach Eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night as a potential hurricane.

*Still too soon to know what the potential impacts may be for South Florida.

Tropical storm conditions will reach the islands tonight. It will likely produce rainfall totals between 3 to 8 inches in the Windward Islands from Martinique South to St. Vincent, including Barbados. Isolated amounts of 10 inches are possible across the Northern Windward Islands.

Future radar is showing that the heavy rains and gusty winds from #Dorian will reach the Lesser Antilles tonight. Flooding and dangerous marine conditions possible through Tuesday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #StormStation pic.twitter.com/xENr097d75 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 26, 2019

Scenario #1: Dorian will be threading the needle and passing through Mona Passage and holding together as a stronger system.

Scenario #2: It interacts with the high terrain of the Dominican Republic and it weakens significantly or fall apart.

South Florida Rain Chances Next 7 Days

Our rain chances will remain elevated through Wednesday with Southwest steering winds. Daytime showers and showers storms will develop and move from West to East.

What about the long holiday weekend? It will depend on the tropics.

Our weather will remain unsettled through midweek with showers and storms developing in the afternoon moving West to East. The weekend will depend on what happens with #Dorian. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #StormStation pic.twitter.com/GUzosBCDPK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 26, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7