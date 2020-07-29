Watching & Waiting

All eyes on the Caribbean Sea
A tropical system in the Caribbean is trying to move in our direction. It may intensify into a full Tropical Storm by the Name of Isaias on Thursday.
This tropical mess may not look like much, buts it has dropped plenty of rain across the Leewards Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and promises to make landfall over Dominican Republic & Haiti.
The system is huge almost 1000 miles long. Bear that in mind because while the center of the storm may be over the big red arrow, the impacts will be far reaching.
What to do now
