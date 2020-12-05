WATCHING TWO FRONTS

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a good week. The first week of December brought cooler temperatures across South Florida but as we rounded the corner to the end of the work week, our temperatures began to rebound with the return of the ocean breeze. We started the morning off with a few showers & extensive cloud cover but that didn’t affect our beautiful sunrise this morning!
Good Saturday morning, South Florida! It might be cloudy out there but it sure is pretty. Tune in to @wsvn now for your weekend forecast! pic.twitter.com/hAYaZMmyzb
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 5, 2020
There is a weak front that will be pushing through South Florida today and eventually stalling just south of our area. If you’re looking for cooler temperatures, though, unfortunately this won’t be the front that will bring it. But what we can expect through today and through much of the weekend will be an increase in cloud cover and a few isolated showers. But that’s the good news with this one! Other than a few showers, South Florida should remain mostly quiet through much of the weekend. But as we are all too familiar with here in South Florida, with a front in our area our winds will veer out of the Southwest today. This means our afternoon high temperatures could easily hit the lower 80s both today and on Sunday.
Mild start to the morning under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers remain in the forecast this afternoon. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/GQb86PZkPN
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 5, 2020
But that will all begin to change as we head into the start of the work week. And this is due to the approach of a stronger front that will bring some big changes to the forecast. Starting Sunday night into Monday, South Florida can expect an increase in rain chances as well. And while Monday looks to remain mostly wet throughout the day, what we are expecting behind the front will be a lot nicer than what we will experience ahead of the front. And that means a major cool down in South Florida.
A strong front will bring showers & maybe an isolated thunderstorm to South Florida on Monday. Behind the front, much cooler temperatures will move in by Tuesday AM! #Miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ssqoEipGfp
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 5, 2020
So how cool are we talking with this next cool down? Well behind the front cooler air quickly begins to move into our area as early as Tuesday morning. South Florida will be waking up in the mid to upper 50s early Tuesday with our afternoon high temperatures struggling to hit 70° Tuesday afternoon. But this cool down won’t be short-lived this time around as it will stick around through much of the work week. On Wednesday and Thursday south Florida will be waking up in the lower 50s with many spots possibly even dropping into the 40s. Our afternoon high temperatures through the end of the week will remain in the mid to lower 70s so you can see that the cooler and drier air mass will remain in place for an extended period of time. So if you like the cold, then you will most certainly like the upcoming work week. But if you prefer the warmth and humidity of South Florida then take advantage of our conditions for the upcoming weekend.
Your extended forecast in South Florida looks pretty cool! #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ntTexEQVC0
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 5, 2020
