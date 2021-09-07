The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico. They are giving it a 50% chance for organization over the orange area over the next 5 days.

Even if it doesn’t develop, it is forecast to drop plenty of rain across Florida’s Big Bend. This will lead to flooding concerns there. We should see only scattered downpours.

Our rain chances should be on the low end of what is typical for the season. However, with light winds, any storm that develops may stay over an area and could lead to standing water on roadways.