Watching the Dust

Saharan Dust
The plume of Saharan dust we’ve been following for a week is now about 250 miles away from South Florida.
It impacted the Central Caribbean on Tuesday with milky skies and hot temps from Puerto Rico, through Dominican Republic, and Haiti.
Jamaica also saw its fair share of ominous looking skies. The dust is now infiltrating Cuba.
Will it make it to Florida?
A strong high pressure system remains put over the state and the Bahamas. While the region may see hazy skies, the brunt of the dust will get pushed into the Gulf of Mexico, Mexico and Texas. We will see another hot day with temps in the 90s and Heat Index readings in the 100s.
We’ll be watching
PF