Watching Next “Strong” Cold Front

South Florida temperatures will keep climbing ahead of our next cold front. This once promises to be stronger. Showers will be likely on Wednesday afternoon and probably through the evening until the cold front clears. The air will be noticeably cooler Thursday morning and much drier throughout the day. A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives overnight as temperatures tumble into the upper 40’s Friday. High temperatures will range in the upper 60’s.

Chilly weather South Florida style sticks around through the weekend and staying dry!

Temperatures will go from near-average to above-average and then below-average this week! Next strong cold front will send some showers our way Wednesday afternoon. It will be noticeably cooler Thursday. Chilly in the upper 40's to start on Friday. #flwx pic.twitter.com/b88NLJVbjO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 24, 2020

Have a wonderful Day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7