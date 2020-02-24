Watching Next “Strong” Cold Front

South Florida temperatures will keep climbing ahead of our next cold front. This once promises to be stronger. Showers will be likely on Wednesday afternoon and probably through the evening until the cold front clears. The air will be noticeably cooler Thursday morning and much drier throughout the day. A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives overnight as temperatures tumble into the upper 40’s Friday. High temperatures will range in the upper 60’s.
Chilly weather South Florida style sticks around through the weekend and staying dry!
Have a wonderful Day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7