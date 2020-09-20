WATCHING FRONT

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
I hope everyone had a great start to the weekend. Saturday was slightly drier then what was to be expected (which in my book is never a bad thing) but some areas did see some showers and thunderstorms develop later in the day and lingered into the evening hours. Areas like Broward county saw some of the heaviest of the rain during this time. As far as today is concerned, the pattern will continue to change but in the meantime we started off with rather quiet conditions in South Florida and much of our day should remain quiet.
Sunday is here and it's a beautiful one,….however changes are headed our way! Tune in to @wsvn now at 8am for your forecast. pic.twitter.com/7Bx2bOMtWq
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 20, 2020
Speaking of today, after a warm start mostly in the 80s across South Florida, the steamy morning sunshine allow the temperatures to quickly warm up. And south Florida should see plenty of dry time throughout the day today ahead of a front (a weak and early-season front) that should begin to bring some changes to the forecast as early as tonight. Clouds will begin to build across some of our areas late this afternoon while showers and thunderstorms heading into the evening. The Atlantic seabreeze will struggle to push inland so some of our metro areas will see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon or early evening. And of course the closer the front gets to South Florida, the higher the rain chance it will get. So while some areas may not see rain during the afternoon today, by this evening and by tonight most of South Florida will already begin seeing some of the rain moving in.,…And that rain could linger overnight into a good chunk of the day on Monday.
Expect showers & storms to develop late afternoon & early evening as front moves closer. Higher wind speeds and deteriorating marine conditions to be expected as the front moves through late tonight. Coastal flooding possible across mainland areas during high tide (11am). @wsvn pic.twitter.com/SLWCm56dTH
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 20, 2020
As the front moves through our area on Monday, we can expect to see mostly cloudy skies rain and possibly a few thunderstorms in the mix. But once the moisture begins to move south of us, we should be going to see an improvement. How will we know if the front has cleared us? Or one telltale sign is that the wind direction will veer out of the north east well wind speeds begin to pick up. So once you feel that breezy Northeast wind across South Florida then it’s highly probable that the front has already cleared our area. As for the moisture and the rain associated with the front, it won’t be one of those clean defined fronts that were used to seeing late in the season. The clouds may linger through much of Monday and maybe a few showers into the afternoon. But what comes behind the front once the dryer air moves in will be much nicer than we’ve seen in quite a few months.
Steamy & mainly dry through the first half of our Sunday then rain will be on the rise late afternoon & early evening. (Rain reaches the Keys later tonight.) #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/nSwmIjd0W2
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 20, 2020
A quick check on the tropics because this season continues to break records. We continue to track 3 active systems: Hurricane Teddy and Tropical Depression Wilfred in the Atlantic while Tropical Storm Beta remains in the Gulf of Mexico taking aim at Texas. We are also watching 2 areas for development and one of those areas is remnants of what used to be Hurricane Paulette! The other area is a low pressure system that developed along a weak front currently located across Central Florida. This system is moving inland so development is NOT anticipated. Lucky for us!
SUNDAY TROPICS UPDATE: Still tracking 3 active storms and watching 2 areas for development. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/xSTbtfJ1md
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 20, 2020
