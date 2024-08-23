The unsettled and stormy times will continue the rest of this week and unfortunately that means the weekend will not be picture perfect.

We’re not talking about a washout of a weekend but showers and storms are likely at times.

As of this Friday, the tropical wave is located over Cuba and the Bahamas and it continues to track toward the west. This will pull in more moisture over the course of the weekend, leading to moderate to high rain chances at a 60% chance.

For our Friday ahead of this wave, an onshore wind flow has returned — very typical during the summertime. This is a reversal from the southwest, land wind flow we’ve endured throughout the week.

With this onshore flow today and over the weekend, this will favor scattered morning and midday showers and storms before that activity becomes more focused inland and to our west.

The only exception is this Friday when the increasing moisture throughout the day could also lead to some evening rain activity. Something to note if you have any outdoor plans late today!

Otherwise, the added clouds and showers this weekend will hold temperatures down to seasonable levels at around 90F for highs.

Heading into next week, the stalled front that remains stuck over northern Florida will remain in place but with an onshore flow and somewhat lower moisture levels, we should see more dry time and sunshine.

Rain chances then will hover at a 30-40% chance.