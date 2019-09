Watching 6 Areas, Plus Local Forecast

LOCAL FORECAST:

NORTHERLY WINDS WILL HELP DRAW IN DRIER AIR AND LOWER THE HUMIDITY. ALSO, IT WILL BE BREEZY THROUGH THE WEEKEND WITH TEMPERATURES RUNNING CLOSE TO NORMAL FOR LATE SEPTEMBER. HOWEVER, LOOK FOR BETTER SHOWER CHANCE ON FRIDAY. SHOWERS AND STORMS RETURN OVER THE WEEKEND.

South Florida look for less humidity to help conditions feel more pleasant this afternoon. A few fast-moving showers possible as the breeze builds and turns gusty tonight. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1PZ0Qh9RDZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 19, 2019

FOLLOWING 6 AREAS IN THE TROPICS:

1. JERRY IN THE ATLANTIC IS FORECAST TO BECOME A HURRICANE LATER TODAY.

TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR: BARBUDA, ANGUILLA, ST. MAARTEN, ST. MARTIN, ST. BARTHELEMY, SABA AND ST. ESTATIUS.

2. HUMBERTO A LITTLE STRONGER, BUT EXPECTED TO WEAKEN. TROPICAL STORM WARNING DISCONTINUED FOR BERMUDA SINCE IT IS MOVING AWAY.

3. IMELDA IS MOVING SLOWLY NORTHWEST. HEAVY RAINS AND THREAT FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING CONTINUE TO SPREAD INLAND OVER PARTS OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS AND SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.

Dangerous tornadoes have been reported just East of Houston, Texas in the last 24 hours. Also, life-threatening flash flooding is ongoing with warnings in effect. @wsvn @7weather #Imelda #stormstation pic.twitter.com/JSf1tzymX8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 19, 2019

4. TROPICAL WAVE ALMOST 1000 MILES WEST OF THE CAPE VERDE ISLANDS IS DISORGANIZED. LOW CHANCE TO FORM OVER NEXT 5 DAYS.

5. TROPICAL WAVE NEAR THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC HAS LOW CHANCE TO FORM. HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE OVER PORTIONS OF D.R. AND HAITI DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.

6. A TROPICAL WAVE IS FORECAST TO MOVE OFF THE COAST OF AFRICA. AS IT MOVES WEST OVER THE ATLANTIC, SOME DEVELOPMENT POSSIBLE.

Busy! #Jerry forecast to become a hurricane. #Humberto will weaken soon. #Imelda producing flash flooding over portions of TX & LA. 3 waves (yellow circles) have a low chance to form. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/zOc7NULRV2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 19, 2019

VIVIAN GONZALEZ

METEOROLOGIST, AMS CERTIFIED

WSVN CHANNEL 7