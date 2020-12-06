WATCHING 2 FRONTS

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Our weekend started off cloudy as a weak front came through our area but then Saturday turned out to be a stunner of a day! And this morning South Florida woke up to a few clouds but it was a calm and quiet start and looks like the rest of our Sunday will continue on this trend,…until tonight that is!
Clouds still draped across many areas of South Florida this morning. Tune in to @wsvn at 8am for your Sunday Funday forecast! pic.twitter.com/yOfEvv5wnA
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 6, 2020
Our afternoon high temperatures will be a few degrees above average in the lower 80s but they won’t be AS warm as they were on Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds through the first half of the day will give way to increasing clouds late this afternoon & evening. Then all eyes turn focus towards a developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico that will bring big changes to the forecast starting tonight.
South Florida looking calm & quiet through much of the day. Clouds build & rain will be on the rise tonight. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/TUmRZ3jcDY
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 6, 2020
Rain will be on the rise tonight with the possibility of a few strong to even severe thunderstorms. All of this will begin late tonight into early Monday morning. The main threats with any severe storm that does develop will be damaging winds. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out. While the best chances for severe thunderstorms will be tonight, Monday looks to remain mostly wet & mostly cloudy throughout the day. And that is BEFORE a cold front wipes all of that moisture out of our way. Behind the front will be a lot nicer than what we will experience ahead of the front. And that means a major cool down in South Florida.
Showers & thunderstorms will spread across South Florida starting late tonight. A few storms could be on the stronger so SoFla (including the #FloridaKeys) is under an elevated risk for strong to severe storms late tonight into early tomorrow morning. #miami #FLL #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/KzfK41NJV8
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 6, 2020
So how cool are we talking with this next cool down? Well behind the front, cooler air quickly begins to move into our area as early as Tuesday morning. South Florida will be waking up in the mid to upper 50s early Tuesday with our afternoon high temperatures struggling to hit 70° Tuesday afternoon. But this cool down won’t be short-lived this time around as it will stick around through much of the work week. On Wednesday and Thursday south Florida will be waking up in the 40s & 50s. Quite the cooldown! Our afternoon high temperatures through the end of the week will remain in the mid to lower 70s. So if you like the cold, then you will most certainly like the upcoming work week. But if you prefer the warmth of South Florida then you have today to still soak it in.
In case you missed the extended forecast on @wsvn. #miami #FLL #floridakeys #Keywest pic.twitter.com/rT0KCsfi0b
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 6, 2020
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.