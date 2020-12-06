WATCHING 2 FRONTS

Showers & thunderstorms will spread across South Florida starting late tonight. A few storms could be on the stronger so SoFla (including the #FloridaKeys) is under an elevated risk for strong to severe storms late tonight into early tomorrow morning. #miami #FLL #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/KzfK41NJV8

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 6, 2020