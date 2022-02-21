Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! A weak front came through our area on Saturday evening, brought a few heavy downpours across South Florida and then behind it we enjoyed near average temperatures on Sunday afternoon with slightly lower humidity. But since our wind direction veered immediately off the water, we saw clouds moving through our area from time to time and temperatures didn’t cool too much. This morning we woke up to mild yet pleasant conditions with temperatures in the upper 60s and the low 70s.

Presidents’ Day in South Florida will bring similar conditions to what we experienced on Sunday with only minor changes. However our wind pattern will be a little more out of the east (instead of the Northeast) so this will allow our afternoon high temperatures to possibly be a degree or two warmer than Sunday. Given that we will have a strong onshore flow, a stray shower cannot be ruled out from time to time. Given that today is a holiday and many may want to hit the beaches, it is worth mentioning that the risk of rip currents across our East Coast beaches will remain elevated once again today.

Looking ahead, a gradual warm-up will continue across South Florida. With high pressure still to the northeast of our area and a weak front fizzling out south of our area, we can expect the breeze to remain on the stronger side through the upcoming work week. That means breezy to gusty conditions will be possible every afternoon as our high temperatures continue to warm each day. As we work our way towards the end of the work week, high pressure will finally move away, allowing for another front to begin to move south across our state. This front will stall to the north of our area but in the meantime South Florida can expect temperatures to reach the mid 80s once again.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.