The quiet weather pattern will continue over the next 24-36 hours ahead of our next front and storm system, which arrives on Sunday.

Until that weather maker arrives, we’ll start to see more clouds filling the sky both Friday and Saturday. It will still be bright but clouds will be more of a dominant feature instead of those blue skies we’ve seen the past few days.

At least for those of you that are a fan of the sun, we have seen a lot more of it so far this February versus last month!

This Friday, expect light winds out of the southeast and highs above average near 80F.

Then winds veer out of the southwest on Saturday, which will drive up highs even warmer into the mid 80s at most mainland South Florida locations.

As this front approaches from the north Saturday, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out but the best chance for rain will remain to our north.

That changes Sunday as the front and area of low pressure attached to it over the Gulf arrive. This will lead to a soggy day with a widespread rain likely, some of which could be heavy, throughout much of the day.

Otherwise it will be a damp, breezy day with variable temperatures depending on the progress and timing of this front.

As the area of low pressure becomes more developed as it tracks northeast over the Bahamas, that will allow for improving conditions in time for Presidents Day.

We will still have to contend with the lingering clouds and a spotty shower, but the day overall will be cooler and drier.

That then gives way to a fantastic rest of the week next week with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures with lows in the 50s.